WWE Spoilers: Results of the 2017 Superstar Shake-Up

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

On this week’s RAW and SmackDown LIVE, the rosters of both shows were altered with a total of 26 Superstars (as well as two championships) finding new homes on either RAW or SmackDown LIVE. The following is the complete list of the changes made to the rosters in the Superstar Shake-Up:

Traded from SmackDown LIVE to RAW

  • The Miz & Maryse
  • Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose
  • Curt Hawkins
  • Bray Wyatt
  • Apollo Crews
  • Kalisto
  • Heath Slater & Rhyno
  • Alexa Bliss
  • Mickie James
  • David Otunga (Color Commentator)

Traded from RAW to SmackDown LIVE

  • United States Champion Kevin Owens
  • Sami Zayn
  • The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico)
  • Jinder Mahal
  • Tamina
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Sin Cara
  • Rusev
  • Lana
  • The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, & Kofi Kingston)
  • Byron Saxton (Color Commentator)

Even though “The Drifter” Elias Samson from NXT made his debut on RAW, he is not considered part of the Superstar Shake-Up. Also, Tamina was not part of the initial brand extension back in July so she was not technically part of either roster prior to returning on SmackDown LIVE.

With Dean Ambrose being drafted to RAW and Kevin Owens being drafted to SmackDown LIVE, the Intercontinental Championship (currently held by Dean Ambrose) and the United States Championship (currently held by Kevin Owens) have swapped brands as well.

What did you think of the Superstar Shake-Up? Post your comments in the box below.

Tags

Latest Articles

WWE Spoilers: Four championship matches confirmed for Payback

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Four championship matches confirmed for Payback

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 11, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 11, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: April 10, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: April 10, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

The Animated Series kept Star Trek (boldly) going…

Matthew Martin
TV Blogs

The Animated Series kept Star Trek (boldly) going…

Matthew Martin
TV Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 4, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 4, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: April 3, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: April 3, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE WrestleMania 33 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE WrestleMania 33 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

NXT TakeOver: Orlando 2017 Results

Cassidy
WWE NXT, WWE PPVs

NXT TakeOver: Orlando 2017 Results

Cassidy
WWE NXT, WWE PPVs

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE WrestleMania 33

Matthew Martin
WWE

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE WrestleMania 33

Matthew Martin
WWE

WWE Spoilers: Final card for WrestleMania 33

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Final card for WrestleMania 33

Cassidy
Wrestling News