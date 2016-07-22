WWE Spoilers: Results of the 2017 Superstar Shake-Up

On this week’s RAW and SmackDown LIVE, the rosters of both shows were altered with a total of 26 Superstars (as well as two championships) finding new homes on either RAW or SmackDown LIVE. The following is the complete list of the changes made to the rosters in the Superstar Shake-Up:

Traded from SmackDown LIVE to RAW

The Miz & Maryse

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

Curt Hawkins

Bray Wyatt

Apollo Crews

Kalisto

Heath Slater & Rhyno

Alexa Bliss

Mickie James

David Otunga (Color Commentator)

Traded from RAW to SmackDown LIVE

United States Champion Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn

The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico)

Jinder Mahal

Tamina

Charlotte Flair

Sin Cara

Rusev

Lana

The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, & Kofi Kingston)

Byron Saxton (Color Commentator)

Even though “The Drifter” Elias Samson from NXT made his debut on RAW, he is not considered part of the Superstar Shake-Up. Also, Tamina was not part of the initial brand extension back in July so she was not technically part of either roster prior to returning on SmackDown LIVE.

With Dean Ambrose being drafted to RAW and Kevin Owens being drafted to SmackDown LIVE, the Intercontinental Championship (currently held by Dean Ambrose) and the United States Championship (currently held by Kevin Owens) have swapped brands as well.

