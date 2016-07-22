WWE RAW Results: March 6, 2017

WWE Raw

One night after Fastlane, the 1241st edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. History was made at Fastlane when, thanks to a distraction from Kevin Owens’ former best friend Chris Jericho, Goldberg was able to make good on his promise to leave Fastlane as the Universal Champion as the legend took advantage of Jericho’s distraction, hitting Kevin Owens with the Spear, the Jackhammer, and pinning Owens in just 22 seconds to become the brand new Universal Champion, winning his first World Title in nearly fourteen years! Now, with WrestleMania less than a month away, Goldberg must set his sights on “The Show of Shows” because Goldberg will be defending his newly won Universal Title against “The Beast” Brock Lesnar on April 2 in Orlando. With the new Universal Champion scheduled to appear on RAW, what will Goldberg have to say about winning the Universal Title as well as defending it against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania? What will former champion Kevin Owens have to say about losing the gold in just 22 seconds? Will Kevin Owens seek vengeance against the man who cost him the title, Chris Jericho?

Match Results

  • Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn by pin following the Pop-Up Powerbomb.
  • Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) def. Rich Swann by submission to the Rings of Saturn to retain.
  • RAW Tag Team Championship: Gallows & Anderson (c) def. Enzo & Big Cass by DQ after Cesaro attacks Karl Anderson (c) to retain.
  • Akira Tozawa def. Ariya Daivari by pin with the bridging German suplex.
  • Big E & Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. The Shining Stars by Big E pinning Primo following the Midnight Hour.
  • Non-Title: Sasha Banks def. Bayley by submission to the Bank Statement to make the RAW Women’s Title match at WrestleMania a Triple Threat Match.
  • Non-Title: Samoa Joe def. Chris Jericho by count-out.

