WWE Fastlane 2017 Results

The Ultimate Payback.

The third annual WWE Fastlane was a RAW exclusive pay-per-view, as well as the last pay-per-view before WrestleMania, and it came to you, live on the WWE Network, from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI. Since returning to WWE late last year, former World Champion Goldberg has picked up right where he left off back in 2004 as the most dominant competitor in WCW history would shockingly dominate Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, defeating “The Beast” in less than two minutes. Goldberg would follow this up by eliminating Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble Match and, by doing so, Goldberg has put himself in a position as the most dominant Superstar on the RAW roster right now. Full of confidence that he has one last title run left in him, Goldberg has now set his sights on the WWE Universal Championship and the man who holds that title, Kevin Owens. For the first time since winning the WWE Universal Title back in August, Kevin Owens finds himself on his own at Fastlane when Owens defends the WWE Universal Title against the explosive Goldberg. However, the champion only has himself to blame for this as Owens shocked everyone a few weeks ago when he turned his back on Chris Jericho, assaulting his former best friend and putting the United States Champion out of action. While Owens has offered no explanation for his actions against Chris Jericho, the fact remains that, at Fastlane, Kevin Owens will be all on his own when he defends the WWE Universal Title against Goldberg. Can Kevin Owens find a way to halt the momentum of Goldberg heading into Goldberg’s match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania or will Goldberg mow down Kevin Owens, take the WWE Universal Title, and head into WrestleMania as the WWE Universal Champion?

Speaking of unstoppable juggernauts, Braun Strowman has laid waste to everyone in his path since arriving in WWE as “The Monster Among Men” has destroyed every opponent set in front of him while constantly demanding more competition. One man who has fearlessly sought to stop Braun Strowman is Roman Reigns as “The Guy” has done everything in his power to take Braun Strowman down but to no avail as Strowman has repeatedly laid waste to Reigns at every opportunity he gets. However, the never-give-up attitude of Roman Reigns will lead him to an uphill battle at Fastlane when Roman Reigns goes one-on-one with Braun Strowman! Can Reigns finally find a way to take down “The Monster Among Men” or will Strowman prove that he is truly unstoppable by defeating Roman Reigns?

After putting Seth Rollins on the shelf a little over a month ago, Samoa Joe has wasted no time in asserting himself on the main roster as Triple H’s right hand man has lived up to his moniker of “The Destroyer” but Samoa Joe has ran into a problem and his name is Sami Zayn. Over the last couple of weeks, Sami has shown no fear of Samoa Joe, itching for a fight against Joe and, at Fastlane, Sami Zayn will get that fight when he goes one-on-one with Samoa Joe. The RAW Women’s Championship would be on the line at Fastlane as, after winning the title with some help from Sasha Banks a few weeks ago, Bayley would defend the title against former champion Charlotte Flair, who is undefeated in pay-per-view title matches. Can Bayley retain the RAW Women’s Title and end Charlotte’s undefeated pay-per-view streak or will Charlotte become a five-time RAW Women’s Champion?

In a rematch from the Royal Rumble Kickoff, Sasha Banks would look to get her revenge against Nia Jax for repeatedly attacking and injuring her in recent weeks when “The Boss” goes one-on-one with Nia Jax at Fastlane. Also at Fastlane, the Cruiserweight Title would be on the line when the self-proclaimed “King of the Cruiserweights” Neville defends the title against “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher. Plus, the RAW Tag Team Titles would be defended when Gallows & Anderson put the titles on the line against Enzo & Big Cass.

Match Results

Kickoff Match: Akira Tozawa & Rich Swann def. The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar (with Alicia Fox) by Rich Swann pinning Noam Dar following the Phoenix Splash.

Samoa Joe def. Sami Zayn by submission to the Coquina Clutch.

RAW Tag Team Championship: Gallows & Anderson (c) def. Enzo & Big Cass by Karl Anderson (c) pinning Enzo Amore following the running knee to retain.

Sasha Banks def. Nia Jax by roll-up.

Cesaro def. Jinder Mahal by pin following the pop-up European uppercut after a distraction by Rusev.

Big Show def. Rusev (with Lana) by pin following three chokeslams and the Knockout Punch.

Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) def. “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher by pin following the Red Arrow to retain.

Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman by pin following the Spear.

RAW Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair by pin following the Bayley-to-Belly after a distraction by Sasha Banks to retain.

Universal Championship: Goldberg def. Kevin Owens (c) by pin following the Jackhammer after a distraction by Chris Jericho to win the Universal Title.

See page 2 for detailed results.