WWE Spoilers: Updated card for WWE Fastlane

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The third annual WWE Fastlane will be a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, a week from this Sunday on March 5 from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI. As announced on this week’s RAW, the RAW Women’s Championship and the RAW Tag Team Championship will be on the line at the event. Here is the updated card for Fastlane:

  • WWE Universal Championship: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg
  • Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
  • RAW Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
  • Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher
  • RAW Tag Team Championship: Gallows & Anderson (c) vs. Enzo & Big Cass

The Fastlane Kickoff will air exclusively on the WWE Network an hour before the pay-per-view at 7/6c. The Kickoff will feature analysis from the Kickoff Panel and, presumably, a match will be announced for the Kickoff on next week’s RAW.

What do you think of the updated card? Post your comments in the box below.

