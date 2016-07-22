WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: February 7, 2017

Reigning Amidst Chaos.

Five nights before WWE Elimination Chamber, the 912th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the KeyArena at the Seattle Center in Seattle, WA. Before he steps inside the unforgiving Elimination Chamber to defend the WWE Championship against AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz, & Dean Ambrose this Sunday night, the WWE Champion would be in action on SmackDown LIVE as John Cena would go one-on-one with the winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble Match and the Superstar who will challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, Randy Orton, in a non-title match! Having battled each other for more than a decade, John Cena and Randy Orton are no strangers to each other and their match on SmackDown LIVE will certainly be intense. Will this match serve as a preview of what we can expect come WrestleMania?

Match Results

Fatal 4-Way: Non-Title: Baron Corbin def. AJ Styles, The Miz (with Maryse), and Dean Ambrose by pinning AJ Styles following the End of Days.

Apollo Crews def. Dolph Ziggler by roll-up.

12-Man Tag: The Usos, The Ascension, & The Vaudevillains def. American Alpha, Breezango, and Heath Slater & Rhyno by Viktor pinning Rhyno following a knee off of the second rope.

Non-Title: John Cena def. Randy Orton (with Bray Wyatt) by pin following the Attitude Adjustment.

