WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 31, 2017

Two nights after the Royal Rumble, the 911th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX. At the Royal Rumble, it’s fair to say that SmackDown LIVE had a banner night with SmackDown LIVE Superstar and Wyatt Family member Randy Orton last eliminating Roman Reigns in the 2017 Royal Rumble Match to win the Rumble and earn himself a match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania! Speaking of the WWE Championship, history was made at the Royal Rumble as John Cena was able to defeat AJ Styles in a show-stealing title match to not only win the WWE Championship, but win his sixteenth World Title, tying the legendary record set by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair nearly seventeen years ago! However, there will be little rest for “The Champ” as John Cena has to look ahead to a week from this Sunday at WWE Elimination Chamber when he defends the WWE Championship inside the demonic Elimination Chamber against five to-be-named opponents. Will we find out more about the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match on SmackDown LIVE?

  • The Wyatt Family def. John Cena & Luke Harper by Randy Orton pinning John Cena following the RKO.
  • Carmella (with James Ellsworth) def. Delilah Dawson (local competitor) by submission to the Code of Silence.
  • Dolph Ziggler def. Kalisto by pin following the super kick.
  • Naomi & Becky Lynch def. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James by Naomi pinning Alexa Bliss following the split-legged moonsault.
  • Non-Title: AJ Styles def. Dean Ambrose by pin with the Styles Clash.

