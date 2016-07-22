WWE RAW Results: February 27, 2017

Fight of His Life.

Six nights before Fastlane, the 1240th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. Before he challenges Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship this Sunday at Fastlane, the legendary Goldberg would make an appearance on RAW. What will the legend have to say about his upcoming title match as well as the comments made by Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman last week? Will we see a confrontation between Kevin Owens and Goldberg on RAW? Also on RAW, for the first time since his knee was re-injured thanks to an assault by Samoa Joe at the order of Triple H last month, Seth Rollins would appear on RAW for a special interview to discuss his injury and how long he will be out of action, not to mention Samoa Joe’s attack. What will Seth Rollins have to say regarding his injury? When can we expect to see Seth Rollins competing again?

Match Results

Big E & Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) def. Rusev & Jinder Mahal (with Lana) by Xavier Woods rolling up Jinder Mahal.

Akira Tozawa def. Noam Dar (with Alicia Fox) by pin with the bridging German suplex.

Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax (with Dana Brooke) def. Bayley & Sasha Banks by Nia Jax pinning Bayley following a leg drop.

Big Cass (with Enzo Amore) def. Luke Gallows (with Karl Anderson) by pin following a big boot.

Sheamus def. Titus O’Neil by pin following the Brogue Kick.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Big Show def. The Shining Stars by pinning Primo following the chokeslam.

Jack Gallagher & T.J. Perkins def. Neville & Tony Nese by Tony Nese tapping out to Jack Gallagher’s crucifix armbar.

Samoa Joe def. Cesaro by pin following the uranage.

See page 2 for detailed results.