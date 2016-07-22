WWE Spoilers: New matches announced for WWE Elimination Chamber

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The seventh edition of WWE Elimination Chamber will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive event and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday night on February 12 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, Luke Harper will face Randy Orton, Becky Lynch will go one-on-one with Mickie James, and Dolph Ziggler will compete in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Here is the updated card:

  • WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose
  • Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Tag Team Turmoil: American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. Breezango vs. The Ascension vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi
  • Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
  • Nikki Bella vs. Natalya
  • 2-on-1 Handicap Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto & Apollo Crews

What do you think of the updated card? Post your comments in the box below.

Tags

Latest Articles

WWE Spoilers: Big WWE Universal Title match announced for Fastlane

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Big WWE Universal Title match announced for Fastlane

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: New matches announced for WWE Elimination Chamber

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: New matches announced for WWE Elimination Chamber

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: February 7, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: February 7, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: February 6, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: February 6, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE Spoilers: Three title matches announced for WWE Elimination Chamber

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Three title matches announced for WWE Elimination Chamber

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 31, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 31, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: January 30, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: January 30, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio 2017 Results

Cassidy
WWE Show Reports

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio 2017 Results

Cassidy
WWE Show Reports

WWE Spoilers: Final card for the 2017 Royal Rumble

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Final card for the 2017 Royal Rumble

Cassidy
Wrestling News