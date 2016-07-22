WWE Spoilers: New matches announced for WWE Elimination Chamber

The seventh edition of WWE Elimination Chamber will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive event and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday night on February 12 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, Luke Harper will face Randy Orton, Becky Lynch will go one-on-one with Mickie James, and Dolph Ziggler will compete in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Here is the updated card:

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Tag Team Turmoil: American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. Breezango vs. The Ascension vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto & Apollo Crews

What do you think of the updated card? Post your comments in the box below.