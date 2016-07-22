WWE Spoilers: New matches announced for WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Spoilers: New matches announced for WWE Elimination ChamberPosted on February 8, 2017 by Cassidy Wrestling NewsShare On: Tweet The seventh edition of WWE Elimination Chamber will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive event and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday night on February 12 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, Luke Harper will face Randy Orton, Becky Lynch will go one-on-one with Mickie James, and Dolph Ziggler will compete in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Here is the updated card: WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Tag Team Turmoil: American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. Breezango vs. The Ascension vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno SmackDown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James Nikki Bella vs. Natalya 2-on-1 Handicap Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto & Apollo Crews What do you think of the updated card? Post your comments in the box below.