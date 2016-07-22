WWE RAW Results: January 9, 2017

It Takes Two.

The 1233rd edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. With less than three weeks to go until the Royal Rumble, RAW would be packed with two big appearances from two legendary Superstars as “The Phenom” is rumored to be making an appearance on RAW in the city where his legendary undefeated WrestleMania streak came to a shocking end at the hands of Brock Lesnar nearly three years ago as The Undertaker appears on RAW for the first time in nearly a year! What will The Undertaker have to say when he returns to RAW? Does “The Deadman” have his sights set on the Royal Rumble? A WWE Hall of Famer who is very familiar with The Undertaker would also be making a special appearance on RAW as “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels would be a part of RAW! Given that this year’s Royal Rumble is in his hometown of San Antonio, will HBK reveal any big plans for the Rumble?

Match Results

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman fight to a double count-out.

Jack Gallagher def. Drew Gulak by pin following the running dropkick.

Big Cass (with Enzo Amore & Shawn Michaels) def. Jinder Mahal (with Rusev & Lana) by pin following the Empire Elbow.

Neville def. Lince Dorado by submission to the Rings of Saturn.

Sheamus def. Luke Gallows by pin following the Brogue Kick.

Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax def. Bayley & Sasha Banks by Nia Jax pinning Bayley following the big leg drop.

Kofi Kingston (with Big E & Xavier Woods) def. Titus O’Neil by pin following Trouble in Paradise.

United States Championship: 2-on-1 Handicap Match: Kevin Owens & Chris Jericho def. Roman Reigns (c) by Chris Jericho pinning Roman Reigns (c) following the Codebreaker to win the United States Title.

