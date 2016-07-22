WWE RAW Results: January 23, 2017

Six nights before the Royal Rumble, the 1235th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. Before he joins the likes of The Undertaker, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho, Cesaro, Sheamus, The Wyatt Family, and Brock Lesnar in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match this Sunday, RAW would see an appearance from one of the favorites to win the 2017 Royal Rumble Match, Goldberg, as the most dominant competitor in WCW history would be sure to have some poignant thoughts on the Royal Rumble Match. The last time we saw Goldberg on RAW, he went face-to-face with Roman Reigns before both men delivered a double Spear to Braun Strowman. Will we see another face-off featuring Goldberg and will Braun Strowman have the former WCW Champion in his sights following the double Spear a few weeks ago?

Match Results

Luke Gallows (with Karl Anderson) def. Cesaro (with Sheamus) by pin following a one-man flapjack.

Royal Rumble Qualifying Match: Sami Zayn def. Seth Rollins by small package roll-up after Seth Rollins is distracted by Triple H’s music. As a result, Sami Zayn takes Seth Rollins’ spot in the Royal Rumble Match.

6-Man Tag: Jack Gallagher, T.J. Perkins, & Mustafa Ali def. Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, & Drew Gulak by Mustafa Ali pinning Drew Gulak following the reverse 450 Splash.

8-Man Tag: Rusev, Jinder Mahal, Titus O’Neil, & Braun Strowman (with Lana) def. Big E & Kofi Kingston and Enzo & Big Cass (with Xavier Woods) by Braun Strowman pinning Enzo Amore following the running powerslam.

United States Championship: Roman Reigns def. Chris Jericho (c) by DQ after Kevin Owens interferes. As a result, Chris Jericho (c) retains.

Nia Jax def. Rae Lynn (local competitor) by pin following a modified Banzai Drop.

Non-Title: Rich Swann def. Noam Dar (with Alicia Fox) by pin following the Swann Kick.

