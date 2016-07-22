WWE Spoilers: Three new matches announced for the Royal Rumble

Wrestling News

The 30th annual WWE Royal Rumble will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, at a special start time of 7/6c this Sunday night, January 29, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. As announced on RAW and SmackDown LIVE, three new matches have been added to the card. Plus, five new Superstars have been confirmed for the Royal Rumble Match. Here is the updated card:

  • 30-Man Royal Rumble Match
  • WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena
  • WWE Universal Championship: No DQ: Chris Jericho Locked in a Shark Cage: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns
  • RAW Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley
  • Cruiserweight Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville
  • 6-Woman Tag: Becky Lynch, Naomi, & Nikki Bella vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, & Natalya
  • RAW Tag Team Championship: Two Referees: Kickoff Match: Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Gallows & Anderson
  • Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

As of this post, 22 Superstars have been named for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match with 13 Superstars from RAW and 8 Superstars from SmackDown LIVE being confirmed for the match in addition to The Undertaker (who doesn’t belong to either brand). The following is the list of confirmed Superstars for the Royal Rumble Match:

  • Goldberg (RAW)
  • Brock Lesnar (RAW)
  • Big E (RAW)
  • Kofi Kingston (RAW)
  • Xavier Woods (RAW)
  • United States Champion Chris Jericho (RAW)
  • Braun Strowman (RAW)
  • Baron Corbin (SmackDown LIVE)
  • The Undertaker (???)
  • Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose (SmackDown LIVE)
  • The Miz (SmackDown LIVE)
  • Dolph Ziggler (SmackDown LIVE)
  • RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro (RAW)
  • RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus (RAW)
  • Bray Wyatt (SmackDown LIVE)
  • Luke Harper (SmackDown LIVE)
  • Randy Orton (SmackDown LIVE)
  • Big Show (RAW)
  • Sami Zayn (RAW)
  • Big Cass (RAW)
  • Rusev (RAW)
  • Mojo Rawley (SmackDown LIVE)

The two-hour Royal Rumble Kickoff will air exclusively on the WWE Network starting two hours before the pay-per-view at 5/4c. The Kickoff will feature analysis from the Kickoff Panel which will consist of Renee Young, Paul Rosenburg, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and special guests WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The Kickoff will also feature the match for the RAW Tag Team Titles as well as the match between Sasha Banks and Nia Jax.

What do you think of the updated card? Post your comments in the box below.

