WWE RAW Results: December 19, 2016

The Wrath of Braun.

One night after Roadblock: End of the Line, the 1230th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center at the Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. At Roadblock: End of the Line, the ruse orchestrated by WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho was revealed to the world as, after weeks of making it appear as though their friendship was dissolving, Jericho would come out during the WWE Universal Title match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns and hit Owens with the Codebreaker. This would end the match by disqualification, meaning that Owens keeps the WWE Universal Title and, while it initially seemed to be a case of Jericho’s temper getting the better of him, the post-match embrace would solidify that the best friends were on the same page all along.

However, two men who were not happy with the scheme was Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns as, having both been cheated out of winning the WWE Universal Title by Owens and Jericho, Rollins & Reigns had enough of the best friends. After Rollins kept Owens and Jericho from leaving, Roman Reigns would lay Owens out with a Spear at ringside while Rollins planted Jericho with the Pedigree in the ring. The former Shield teammates would then take Jericho and put “Y2J” through one of the announce tables at ringside with the Shield powerbomb before catching Kevin Owens on the stage and putting the WWE Universal Champion through the RAW announce table! After Chris Jericho once again saved Kevin Owens’ reign as WWE Universal Champion, what’s next for the best friends? What kind of condition will Owens & Jericho be in after going through tables just one night earlier?

Match Results

Rusev (with Lana) def. Big Cass (with Enzo Amore) by DQ after Big Cass ignores the referee’s five-count.

Cedric Alexander (with Alicia Fox) def. Noam Dar by pin following the Lumbar Check.

8-Man Tag: Cesaro & Sheamus and Big E & Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Gallows & Anderson and The Shining Stars by Epico tapping out to Cesaro’s Sharpshooter.

Sin Cara and Titus O’Neil fight to a No Contest after Braun Strowman comes out.

Non-Title: Bayley def. Charlotte Flair by backslide roll-up.

Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins def. Kevin Owens & Chris Jericho by DQ after Braun Strowman attacks Roman Reigns.

