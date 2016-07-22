WWE RAW Results: February 15, 2016

Rise of the Titans.

Six nights before WWE Fastlane, the 1186th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. With Fastlane coming up this Sunday, tensions are sure to be running high on RAW. After a contract signing for the Triple Threat Match at Fastlane ended with Brock Lesnar leveling Dean Ambrose with an F-5 for the second week in a row, the Intercontinental Champion would get a measure of payback later that same night when a distraction from Roman Reigns would allow Ambrose to use a low blow to bring “The Beast” down. Despite being opponents at Fastlane, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose have remained on the same page despite several close calls, but with a main event match against Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, it’s only a matter of time before the “brothers-in-arms” come to blows. Will we see these two friends collide on RAW or will Reigns and Ambrose’s friendship remain concrete heading into the Triple Threat Match this Sunday?

Match Results

Intercontinental Championship: Fatal 5-Way: Kevin Owens def. Dean Ambrose (c), Tyler Breeze, Stardust, & Dolph Ziggler by pinning Tyler Breeze following the Pop-Up Powerbomb to win the Intercontinental Title.

Big E (with Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) def. Mark Henry by pin after Mark Henry collapses, holding his ribs.

AJ Styles def. The Miz by submission to the Calf Crusher.

Summer Rae def. Paige by roll-up.

Heath Slater (with Adam Rose, Bo Dallas, & Curtis Axel) def. Zack Ryder by pin following an Impaler DDT after a distraction from Bo Dallas.

6-Man Tag: Sheamus, Rusev, & Alberto Del Rio (with King Barrett) def. Neville & The Lucha Dragons by Alberto Del Rio pinning Sin Cara following the double stomp off of the top rope.

Becky Lynch def. Naomi (with Tamina) by submission to the Dis-Arm-Her.

Big Show def. Braun Strowman (with Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, & Erick Rowan) by DQ after Luke Harper attacks Big Show.

See page 2 for detailed results.