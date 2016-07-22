Showcase matches announced for WWE 2K15

Showcase matches announced for WWE 2K15Posted on October 6, 2014 by Andrew Ravens Wrestling NewsShare On: Tweet The big game mode in this years WWE game will be”Showcase Rivalries” for WWE 2K15. Below is the full list of matches for the playlist. CM Punk Vs. John Cena Championship Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk, Money In the Bank WWE Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. John Cena, Raw WWE Championship Match: CM Punk vs. John Cena; SummerSlam John Cena vs. CM Punk, Raw, Aug. 22, 2011 Championship Match: Alberto Del Rio vs. John Cena No Disqualification Match: Triple H vs. CM Punk Hell in a Cell: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Alberto Del Rio Championship Match: Alberto Del Rio vs CM Punk, Survivor Series CM Punk vs. Big Show, Raw, July 16, 2012 WWE Championship Match: CM Punk vs. John Cena, Raw 1000 John Cena & CM Punk vs. Big Show & Daniel Bryan, Raw Triple Threat Championship: CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Big Show Championship Match: CM Punk vs. John Cena, Night of Champions Hell in a Cell Championship Match: CM Punk vs. Ryback CM Punk vs. John Cena, Raw, Nov. 12, 2012 Triple Threat Championship: CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Ryback Championship Match: CM Punk vs. The Rock, Royal Rumble Championship Match: The Rock vs. CM Punk, Elimination Chamber CM Punk vs. John Cena, Raw, Feb. 25, 2013 Triple H Vs. Shawn Michaels Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels (SummerSlam 2002) – Unsanctioned Street Fight Kane vs. HHH (Raw 28/10/02) – Casket Match Booker T & Kane vs. HHH & Chris Jericho (Raw 04/11/02) Y2J vs. HHH vs. HBK vs. Booker T vs. Kane vs. Rob Van Dam (Survivor Series ’02) – Elimination Chamber Match for the World Heavyweight Championship HBK vs. RVD (Raw 25/11/02) – World Heavyweight Title Match RVD vs HHH (Raw 02/12/02) – with Special Guest Referee Shawn Michaels HBK vs. HHH (Armageddon ’02) – Three Stages of Hell for the World Heavyweight Championship The NWO (Kevin Nash, Booker T & HBK) vs. HHH, Ric Flair & Y2J (Backlash 2003) Ric Flair vs. HBK (Bad Blood ’03) Batista vs. HBK (Armageddon ’03) HHH vs. HBK (Raw 29/12/03) – World Heavyweight Title Match HBK vs. HHH (Royal Rumble 2004) – Last Man Standing Match for the World Heavyweight Championship HBK vs. Randy Orton (Raw 07/06/04) HHH vs. HBK (Bad Blood 2004) – Hell in a Cell Match WWE 2K15 hits the PS3 and Xbox 360 on the same date. The game hits PS4 and Xbox One on November 18.