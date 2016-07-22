Showcase matches announced for WWE 2K15

Posted on by Andrew Ravens
Wrestling News

The big game mode in this years WWE game will be”Showcase Rivalries” for WWE 2K15. Below is the full list of matches for the playlist.

CM Punk Vs. John Cena

  1. Championship Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk, Money In the Bank
  2. WWE Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. John Cena, Raw
  3. WWE Championship Match: CM Punk vs. John Cena; SummerSlam
  4. John Cena vs. CM Punk, Raw, Aug. 22, 2011
  5. Championship Match: Alberto Del Rio vs. John Cena
  6. No Disqualification Match: Triple H vs. CM Punk
  7. Hell in a Cell: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Alberto Del Rio
  8. Championship Match: Alberto Del Rio vs CM Punk, Survivor Series
  9. CM Punk vs. Big Show, Raw, July 16, 2012
  10. WWE Championship Match: CM Punk vs. John Cena, Raw 1000
  11.  John Cena & CM Punk vs. Big Show & Daniel Bryan, Raw
  12. Triple Threat Championship: CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Big Show
  13. Championship Match: CM Punk vs. John Cena, Night of Champions
  14. Hell in a Cell Championship Match: CM Punk vs. Ryback
  15. CM Punk vs. John Cena, Raw, Nov. 12, 2012
  16. Triple Threat Championship: CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Ryback
  17. Championship Match: CM Punk vs. The Rock, Royal Rumble
  18. Championship Match: The Rock vs. CM Punk, Elimination Chamber
  19. CM Punk vs. John Cena, Raw, Feb. 25, 2013

Triple H Vs. Shawn Michaels

  1. Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels (SummerSlam 2002) – Unsanctioned Street Fight
  2. Kane vs. HHH (Raw 28/10/02) – Casket Match
  3. Booker T & Kane vs. HHH & Chris Jericho (Raw 04/11/02)
  4. Y2J vs. HHH vs. HBK vs. Booker T vs. Kane vs. Rob Van Dam (Survivor Series ’02) – Elimination Chamber Match for the World Heavyweight Championship
  5. HBK vs. RVD (Raw 25/11/02) – World Heavyweight Title Match
  6. RVD vs HHH (Raw 02/12/02) – with Special Guest Referee Shawn Michaels
  7. HBK vs. HHH (Armageddon ’02) – Three Stages of Hell for the World Heavyweight
  8. Championship
  9. The NWO (Kevin Nash, Booker T & HBK) vs. HHH, Ric Flair & Y2J (Backlash 2003)
  10. Ric Flair vs. HBK (Bad Blood ’03)
  11. Batista vs. HBK (Armageddon ’03)
  12. HHH vs. HBK (Raw 29/12/03) – World Heavyweight Title Match
  13. HBK vs. HHH (Royal Rumble 2004) – Last Man Standing Match for the World Heavyweight Championship
  14. HBK vs. Randy Orton (Raw 07/06/04)
  15. HHH vs. HBK (Bad Blood 2004) – Hell in a Cell Match
  16. WWE 2K15 hits the PS3 and Xbox 360 on the same date. The game hits PS4 and Xbox One on November 18.

