Showcase matches announced for WWE 2K15

The big game mode in this years WWE game will be”Showcase Rivalries” for WWE 2K15. Below is the full list of matches for the playlist.

CM Punk Vs. John Cena

Championship Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk, Money In the Bank WWE Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. John Cena, Raw WWE Championship Match: CM Punk vs. John Cena; SummerSlam John Cena vs. CM Punk, Raw, Aug. 22, 2011 Championship Match: Alberto Del Rio vs. John Cena No Disqualification Match: Triple H vs. CM Punk Hell in a Cell: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Alberto Del Rio Championship Match: Alberto Del Rio vs CM Punk, Survivor Series CM Punk vs. Big Show, Raw, July 16, 2012 WWE Championship Match: CM Punk vs. John Cena, Raw 1000 John Cena & CM Punk vs. Big Show & Daniel Bryan, Raw Triple Threat Championship: CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Big Show Championship Match: CM Punk vs. John Cena, Night of Champions Hell in a Cell Championship Match: CM Punk vs. Ryback CM Punk vs. John Cena, Raw, Nov. 12, 2012 Triple Threat Championship: CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Ryback Championship Match: CM Punk vs. The Rock, Royal Rumble Championship Match: The Rock vs. CM Punk, Elimination Chamber CM Punk vs. John Cena, Raw, Feb. 25, 2013

Triple H Vs. Shawn Michaels