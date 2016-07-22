WWE: WWE 2K15 release date pushed back to November

As reported by WWE.com, 2K Games announced today that the release of WWE 2K15 will be delayed until November 18 in North America and November 21 internationally for next-generation consoles Playstation 4 and Xbox One while the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 release dates will remain the same with North America getting the game on October 28 and international fans getting the game on October 31. The President of Visual Concepts, Greg Thomas, commented on the delayed release date, “Visual Concepts and Yuke’s are committed to delivering the most authentic and action-packed WWE experience to date, including release for the very first time on next-generation consoles. The additional development time enables our talented teams to ensure the WWE 2K15 next-gen experience fully meets our expectations.” It’s worth noting that the PS4 & Xbox One release (in North America) of WWE 2K15 coincides with the next-generation re-release of the juggernaut game, Grand Theft Auto V, which will become available on November 18, as well.

