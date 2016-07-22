WWE Spoilers: Original Sin Cara Leaving WWE?

Anybody who watched last night’s RAW will have noticed that Sin Cara was sporting a tattoo on his left shoulder. However, as reported on PWInsider, this was actually Hunico (Jorge Arias; the former Sin Cara Negro) performing under the mask as Sin Cara as the original Sin Cara (Luis Alvirde; known as Mistico before joining the WWE) is reportedly on his way out of the WWE. Since his arrival in the WWE in 2011, the original Sin Cara has repeatedly rubbed people the wrong way backstage, sporting an arrogant attitude and believing that he deserved main event treatment for his popularity in Mexico. Mistico did not help himself any by failing a drug test in 2011, which resulted in a 30-day suspension for the Superstar (Mistico would later state in interviews that he did not know what drug he tested positive for) and racking up injury after injury over the last couple of years, including a patellar tendon rupture that sidelined the high-flyer for six months.

Jorge Arias debuted as “Sin Cara Negro” in late 2011 to feud with Sin Cara (referred to as Sin Cara Azul during the feud). After the feud concluded with Sin Cara Negro being unmasked, Jorge Arias would remain a mainstay on television, this time as Hunico. After a lengthy absence from WWE television, Hunico made a couple of recent appearances on SmackDown and Main Event, but the word going around now is that Jorge Arias is being permanently repackaged as Sin Cara, which is great news for the former Hunico, but terrible news for the original Sin Cara.

Late last year, there were plans to build to a match at WrestleMania between Sin Cara and Rey Mysterio (which is why the two masked stars teamed together for a short time), but Rey Mysterio’s WWE status up in the air at the time and a lack of faith in Sin Cara, the idea was nixed. However, now that WWE has decided to move forward with the Sin Cara character with a different man under the mask, a Rey Mysterio vs. Sin Cara match may still be a possibility.

