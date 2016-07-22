WWE: Former Intercontinental Champion Returning?

PWTorch.com is reporting that WWE has re-signed the man formerly known as “Prince Albert”, “Albert”, and “A-Train”. A-Train (real name, Matt Bloom) is currently competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling and has been since 2006 under the ring name, “Giant Bernard”. However, after this report surfaced, Bloom has claimed that the reports are false as Bloom tweeted over the weekend, “Haha! False. Wife just had a baby. I’ll be on next tour.” When asked about how the rumor got started, Bloom tweeted, “Not sure, but it’s comical.”

The rumored plan was to have A-Train serve as a bodyguard of sorts for John Laurinaitis with A-Train returning to television sometime after WrestleMania. A-Train was released from the WWE while out with an injury back in 2004. In his WWE career, A-Train was a one-time Intercontinental Champion.

Would you like to see A-Train back in the WWE? Post your comments in the box below.

