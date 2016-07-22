WWF No Mercy Review

WWF No Mercy is the second WWF game made by THQ to be put on the Nintendo 64. No Mercy really had to be good, the first WWF/THQ game for the Nintendo 64 Wrestlemania 2000 was a wrestling fans dream. So No Mercy had to be good, it would either be another dream or a nightmare. Well, No Mercy turned out to be a dream and improved on the previous Wrestlemania 2000.

WWF No Mercy did not just improve on Wrestlemania but took its bad points and good points and combined them to make a thrilling game. The problem was with Wrestlemania 2000, there was no storylines in the career mode, something in which is the real basis of a good wrestling game. In WWF No Mercy the career mode is so complex its unbelievable, it takes real life WWF events and Fantasy WWF events and creates a whole WWF storyline.

The career mode is only the tip of the iceberg with many other modes:

Exhibition: Which includes Ladder, iron man, cage, and Royal Rumble style matches plus many more.

Survivor: Take on the whole WWF locker room and beat them to win cash and WWF secret superstars such as, Andre the Giant, HBK, Vince, Shane, Linda and many more including Mae Young and Moolah.

Create a Superstar: A quite good part better than Wrestlemania but it lacks in some features. Playstations WWF Smackdown2 is better in this section.

Smackdown Mall: A first for wrestling games, the Smackdown mall give you the chance to buy WWF moves, clothes and weapons. A particular favourite of mine is buying the Showsters clothes and the first Undertaker costume

The superstars on the game are excellent with a great range from British Bulldog to Cactus Jack. From Essa Rios to HHH. The list continues, the details of the superstars are a little poor and especially show in Chris Benoit. All superstars have theme music apart from The Cat, Debra and Jackie. The moves are great and you can feel the real impact of them almost real life.

Overall the game is good. The career mode is fantastic and I had most fun on a Tag team Ladder match pure excellence. Once again the Graphic are a little cartoon like, but still better than wrestlemania 2000

Graphics: 3/5

Game Quality: 4/5

Playability: 4/5

Modes: 3/5

Overall: 14/20

Comments: If you are a WWF fans and you have a N64 no questions asked get the game, if you own an N64and I are too keen on WWF I would seriously suggest thinking about it getting this game, its a great laugh with mates. And if you don’t have an N64 go around your mates and rent the game out, it will be worth it. No Mercy could very well be, the greatest wrestling game of all time, well at least for me.

